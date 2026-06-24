Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Makes club history in win

Alcantara (8-4) earned the win against the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

Alcantara allowed a run in the second inning and cruised from there, logging his fifth straight quality-start victory in the process. Per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he passed Ricky Nolasco to become the Marlins' all-time strikeout leader (1,002) in the seventh frame. The 30-year-old Alcantara will carry a 4.01 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 81:27 K:BB across 110 innings this season into a road matchup against the Rockies next week.