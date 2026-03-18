Alcantara allowed two runs on three hits and one walk over four innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out five.

The veteran righty built up to 70 pitches (46 strikes) as he continues to get ready for an Opening Day assignment March 27 against the Rockies. Alcantara topped out at 97.2 miles per hour with his four-seamer on a first-inning strikeout of Jorge Polanco and was comfortably maintaining 96 mph in his final inning of the day, further suggesting he's not far away from being in midseason form -- he averaged 97.7 mph with the pitch in 2025. Through eight spring innings, Alcantara has a 10:2 K:BB and 0.88 WHIP, but an unlucky 5.63 ERA.