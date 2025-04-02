Alcantara (1-0) allowed two runs on three hits over five innings Tuesday, striking out four and earning a win over the Mets.

Alcantara coughed up a solo shot to Brandon Nimmo in the second inning and an RBI single to Francisco Lindor in the third. Alcantara tossed 91 pitches against the Pirates on Opening Day but was limited to just 70 pitches (43 strikes) Tuesday against the Mets. Through two starts, he's produced a 3.72 ERA with an 11:4 K:BB through 9.2 innings. Alcantara's next start is projected to be a rematch with the Mets in New York next week.