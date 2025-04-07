The Marlins placed Alcantara on the paternity list Monday.
Alcantara had a scheduled start Sunday versus Atlanta rained out and he will now likely miss the full three-game set against the Mets that begins Monday before rejoining the rotation Friday versus the Nationals. Valente Bellozo was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Monday in New York.
