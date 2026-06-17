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Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Plenty of support in win Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alcantara (7-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 12-4 romp over the Phillies, giving up four runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The veteran righty got tagged for two runs in each of the first two innings, with two errors and a balk contributing to the damage in the second frame, but Alcantara kept his focus and shut the door the rest of the way while while getting backed by 13 hits and five homers from Miami's bats. The quality start was Alcantara's 11th of the season and fourth straight, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.89 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB over 28 innings while winning all four outings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home early next week against the Rangers.

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