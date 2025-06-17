Alcantara (3-8) took the loss in Monday's game against the Phillies. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk over five innings with five strikeouts.

Despite the loss, the Miami right-hander continued his recent string of solid performance in this 100-pitch outing. Alcantara held the Philadelphia lineup in check, as both runs he allowed came on solo homers -- one by Trea Turner in the first and the other by Max Kepler in the fourth. After opening the season with a ghastly 8.47 ERA through 51 innings, Alcantara has been significantly better over his last three starts, pitching to a 2.12 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB across 17 innings. He is currently slated to make his next start against Atlanta at home this weekend.