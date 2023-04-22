Alcantara was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Guardians due to biceps tendinitis but is expected to start next week against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

It's never a good sign to see a pitcher dealing with an arm injury, but the fact that Alcantara will avoid the injured list for now is encouraging. He's expected to miss just one start, with Devin Smeltzer filling in for him in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader. It's possible the biceps issue partially explains Alcantara's disappointing 5.47 ERA to start the year.