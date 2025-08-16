Alcantara came away with a no-decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Red Sox, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

After coughing up 11 runs in 12 innings over his prior two outings, Alcantara rebounded to record his sixth quality start of the season on 86 pitches (65 strikes). It's been an uneven campaign for the right-hander in his return from Tommy John surgery, but in 30 innings over five starts since the All-Star break he's delivered a 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB, numbers more in line with his pre-injury form from 2023, if not quite at the level of his 2022 NL Cy Young season. Alcantara will look to stack another good performance in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Cardinals.