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Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Shelled for six runs in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Alcantara (3-3) took the loss Thursday against Atlanta, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out three.

The Atlanta bats peppered Alcantara with runs Thursday, as the hurler tossed just two scoreless innings on the evening. Although the right-hander has been a workhorse for the Marlins this year, working at least six innings in nine of his 11 starts, he's now already up three outings with at least six runs allowed. Alcantara will be seeking some consistency his next time out in Toronto, where he'll bring a 4.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 48:20 K:BB across 69.2 frames.

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