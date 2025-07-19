Alcantara took a no-decision after throwing six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two, during Friday's 8-7 win over the Royals.

Four runs through six innings may not seem like much to write home about, but that's a welcome sign for Alcantara, who had allowed 18 runs over his last three starts spanning 17 innings. The 29-year-old has had a nightmare campaign, with a 7.14 ERA that would blow his previous career-high of 4.32 from his rookie season out of the water, but it wasn't a bad start to the second half for the right-hander. He'll look to continue to build on this outing going into his next start, scheduled to be at home against the Padres.