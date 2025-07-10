Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Spiral continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alcantara (4-9) took the loss Wednesday against the Reds, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.
Alcantara seemed to get back on track in June after rattling off eight losses in nine starts spanning April 18 to May 28. He logged a 2.74 ERA and a 19:5 K:BB in his first four outings of the month. However, the 29-year-old has been shelled in three consecutive appearances since, yielding 18 runs and 24 hits across 17 innings. Alcantara owns a 7.22 ERA in 93 innings heading into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Labors through six frames Friday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Tagged for seven runs•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Grabs fourth win•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Saddled with eighth loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Flashes old form Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Tosses quality start•