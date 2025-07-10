Alcantara (4-9) took the loss Wednesday against the Reds, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Alcantara seemed to get back on track in June after rattling off eight losses in nine starts spanning April 18 to May 28. He logged a 2.74 ERA and a 19:5 K:BB in his first four outings of the month. However, the 29-year-old has been shelled in three consecutive appearances since, yielding 18 runs and 24 hits across 17 innings. Alcantara owns a 7.22 ERA in 93 innings heading into the All-Star break.