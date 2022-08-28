Alcantara (12-6) earned the win over the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters over nine innings.

Los Angeles got the better of Alcantara six days ago, hanging six runs on the ace over 3.2 innings. Alcantara got some redemption Saturday, however, inducing 19 swinging strikes and fanning 10 batters en route to his league-best fourth complete game. The right-hander's only meaningful mistake came in the third inning, when he hung a slider that Mookie Betts crushed for a solo home run. Alcantara's triumph over the league's winningest and highest-scoring team is a feather in the cap of a Cy Young-worthy season during which he has thus far posted a 2.13 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 167:46 K:BB over 185.2 innings.