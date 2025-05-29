Alcantara did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-8 win over the Padres, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks with no strikeouts over four innings.

Alcantara unraveled in a disastrous fourth inning, allowing seven baserunners and five runs. He managed just one swinging strike on 71 pitches and failed to record a strikeout for the first time since 2019. The former Cy Young winner has now surrendered at least four runs in six consecutive starts. He owns an unsightly 8.47 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 40:29 K:BB across 51 innings and can't be relied upon even in a favorable home matchup against the Rockies next week.