Alcantara (3-8) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk over six innings as the Marlins were downed 5-2 by the Orioles. He struck out five.

For the first time this season, Alcantara delivered back-to-back quality starts. but Miami couldn't provide him with enough run support to get the right-hander into the win column. The team continues to keep a close eye on Alcantara's workload -- it's been nearly two months since he tossed 100 or more pitches in a start, but that hasn't resulted in significantly better numbers as he has a 4.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB in 63.1 innings in those 10 outings. His next trip to the mound lines up for a series in St. Louis next week.