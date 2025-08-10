Alcantara (6-11) took the loss against Atlanta in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Alcantara was staked to a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, but for the second straight game, he fell apart late. Marcell Ozuna tagged him for a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth frame and got to him again for a three-run blast in a four-run Atlanta fifth. In addition to giving up the pair of long balls, Alcantara struggled with his control, issuing four free passes and throwing just 53 of 91 pitches for strikes. Over his last two starts, the veteran hurler has given up 11 earned runs over 12 innings -- though all of those runs have come later than the third inning. It's been an overall difficult campaign for Alcantara, as his ERA now sits at an ugly 6.55 through 23 appearances.