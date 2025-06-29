Alcantara did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and no walks over six innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out four.

Alcantara struggled mightily Saturday, giving up a season-high 10 hits and tying a season worst with seven earned runs. The outing was a harsh setback after a promising start to June, during which he recorded a 2.74 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over his first four starts (23.0 innings). For the season, the right-hander now owns a 6.98 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 80.0 innings in 16 starts. While Alcantara has frequently been mentioned as a trade candidate, his rough 2025 campaign has significantly diminished his potential market value.