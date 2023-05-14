Alcantara (1-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over 7.2 innings during a 6-5 loss to the Reds. He struck out nine.

Alcantara served up a three-run home run to Jake Fraley in the fifth, but he was still in line for the win until he struggled in the eighth. The reigning NL Cy Young winner was pulled after surrendering the lead and was charged with three total runs in the frame. Alcantara continues to have a long leash, but he's struggled to shut down teams late in games like he did last year. He's allowed multiple runs in seven of his first eight starts and sports a4.91 ERA over 51.1 innings. His 1.21 WHIP and 49:14 K:BB suggests the ERA will drop eventually, but it's clear he's working through some adjustments.