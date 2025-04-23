Alcantara (2-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings as the Marlins were downed 5-2 by the Reds. He struck out four.

The quality start was the first of the season for Alcantara, who needed 102 pitches (68 strikes) to cover six innings for the first time in 2025. The 29-year-old righty is still trying to regain his form after Tommy John surgery, and he'll carry a 6.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB through 23.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the Dodgers.