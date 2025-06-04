Alcantara did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's loss to Colorado. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

Alcantara finally snapped an ugly run that lasted over a month. He worked through four shutout frames before the Rockies plated a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Alcantara delivered his first quality start since April 23. He gave up at least four runs in each of his six outings between those two starts, resulting in a brutal 10.08 ERA over 27.2 frames. After three straight outings with at least 100 pitches thrown, he's thrown 71 and 70 pitches, respectively, in his last two appearances. Still searching for his first win since April 12, Alcantara's next start is expected to be in Pittsburgh.