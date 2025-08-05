Alcantara (6-10) suffered the loss Monday versus Houston, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out five.

The Miami right-hander was cruising through the first three frames of this 100-pitch outing, firing three clean innings. Then the floodgates opened in the fourth, as Alcantara conceded five runs on six hits, including three doubles. This marks the sixth time this season the former Cy Young Award winner has allowed six or more runs out of 22 total starts. Alcantara will carry a 6.44 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 86:43 K:BB across 116 total innings into his next start, currently scheduled to come at Atlanta this weekend.