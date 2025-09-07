Alcantara (8-12) took the loss against Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings.

Alcantara gave up a two-run homer to Bryce Harper in the first inning and yielded two more runs in the fourth. That was more than enough to send him to his 12th loss of the campaign. Alcantara did, however, manage to finish six frames for the fifth consecutive outing, his longest such stretch of the season. While his 5.67 ERA is on pace to easily be the worst of his career, the veteran right-hander has at least shown positive signs late in the campaign -- during the aforementioned five-game span, he's posted a 2.45 ERA with a 33:6 K:BB over 33 innings.