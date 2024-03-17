Rogers gave up three runs on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He struck out four.

It wasn't the crispest performance from the 26-year-old lefty, but he built up to 70 pitches (44 strikes) and and appears just about ready for the regular season. Rogers has posted a strong 10:2 K:BB through 8.2 spring innings and hasn't allowed a homer, and after making only four starts in 2023 due to multiple injuries, he heads into the current campaign as one of the Marlins' healthiest rotation options.