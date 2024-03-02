Rogers looked good in a live batting practice session Thursday and could see his first Grapefruit League action of the spring Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 26-year-old lefty made only four starts last season due to a variety of injuries, so the Marlins have been cautious with him to begin the spring. Rogers appears to be on track to reclaim a rotation spot, however. "The velo was good. The secondary was great," Miami manager Skip Schumaker said after Thursday's live BP. "We really didn't know what that was going to look like because it has been a while. He was throwing 93-94 mph in a setting with not much adrenaline. To see that and to see the changeup thrown for strikes and the slider was good. A lot of positives." Schumacher indicated Rogers' next outing would come on normal rest, lining him up to get the start Tuesday and giving him enough time to get stretched out prior to Opening Day.