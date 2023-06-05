Rogers (biceps) delivered five scoreless innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Jacksonville, striking out five while ceding just one hit and one walk.

After striking out seven over four scoreless frames for Single-A Jupiter in his first rehab start last Tuesday, Rogers was similarly effective in his second outing while making a two-level jump in competition. The southpaw, who is building back up from a biceps strain that has kept him on the shelf since April 21, tossed 70 pitches (40 strikes) in Sunday's outing. Though Rogers appears to be stretched out enough to offer something close to a normal workload if he's cleared to make his next start with the big club, the Marlins could push his activation from the 15-day injured list back to next week while back-end rotation arms Edward Cabrera, Braxton Garrett and Eury Perez have all pitched effectively in their recent outings.