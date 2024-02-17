Rogers is healthy to begin spring training, but the Marlins intend to bring him along slowly during the early part of camp, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

"It's probably more mental than the physical," manager Skip Schumaker said Thursday about a group of pitchers that also includes Max Meyer and Anthony Bender. "They are healthy physically and trying to get over that mental hurdle of what if they throw too hard or throw too much [or] it's just gonna happen again. It's more of a mental hurdle than anything." Rogers made only four big-league starts last year, getting shut down in April with a bicep strain and then having his recovery derailed in June by a lat tear. With Sandy Alcantara (elbow) set to miss all of 2024, Miami's counting on Rogers to stay healthy and take a regular turn in the rotation, so getting the southpaw to Opening Day in one piece will be the priority.