Rogers gave up one hit over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out one without walking a batter.

The 26-year-old southpaw was brought along slowly in camp after making only four big-league starts in 2023 due to injuries, but Rogers was sharp in his first game action of the spring. The Marlins are counting on him to stay healthy this season and regain the form that saw him post a 2.64 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 28.5 percent strikeout rate over 133 innings in 2021.