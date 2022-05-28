Rogers didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 loss to Atlanta, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

The lefty continues to get hit hard, as three of the four hits off Rogers went for extra bases, including an Austin Riley solo shot. However he was able to limit the damage somewhat. Rogers didn't complete six innings in any of his five starts in May, and he posted a 5.32 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 23:7 K:BB and a rough 2.7 HR/9 over the 23.2 innings he threw during the month.