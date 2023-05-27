Rogers (biceps) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Jupiter starting next week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The exact date of when Rogers will pitch hasn't been announced just yet, but it's a positive development that the left-hander will face minor-leaguers in the coming days. Rogers will likely need to make multiple rehab appearances, but he could be a member of the Miami rotation near the start of June if there are no setbacks.
