Rogers (biceps) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Jupiter starting next week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The exact date of when Rogers will pitch hasn't been announced just yet, but it's a positive development that the left-hander will face minor-leaguers in the coming days. Rogers will likely need to make multiple rehab appearances, but he could be a member of the Miami rotation near the start of June if there are no setbacks.