Rogers (back) will make his second rehab start Sunday with a yet-to-be-determined minor-league affiliate, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old lefty made his first rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Pensacola, and he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and zero walks over 3.1 innings. Rogers will continue building up his workload Sunday, and it's unclear if he'll require any additional rehab outings before being cleared to rejoin Miami's starting rotation. If not he could make a start for the Marlins late next week.