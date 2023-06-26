Rogers, who has a partial tear in his right (non-throwing) lat, hopes to have better clarity on his timeline after the All-Star break, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rogers said that his doctors told him they had never seen a non-throwing shoulder injury like his, and he has "a ways to go" even though his range of motion has improved. He is primarily doing lower-body work and whatever he can to keep his left arm strong for when he gets the all clear to start throwing again. Given that he won't begin a throwing program until after the All-Star break at the earliest, it sounds like Rogers may not be ready to rejoin the big-league rotation until around August. As odd as it seems, his non-throwing shoulder is now the only concern, as his left biceps injury is in the rearview mirror.