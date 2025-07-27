Phillips earned the save in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Brewers, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over four innings.

Phillips took over for Janson Junk in the sixth inning and finished the game, earning his first career save in the process. It was the 27-year-old's longest outing of the season, and his resume now interestingly includes both a complete game shutout and a save. He's been steady in relief for the Marlins this season, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB across 53.1 innings.