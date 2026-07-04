Marlins' Tyler Phillips: Lasts 3.1 innings in no-decision

Phillips didn't factor into the decision Friday against the A's after allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks across 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

Phillips allowed just two baserunners in the first two innings, but he gave up a two-run homer to Nick Kurtz in the third and three more runs in the fourth before being lifted. This was a step back for the 28-year-old right-hander, who had given up two or fewer runs while pitching at least six frames in his previous two appearances. Phillips, who owns a 5.93 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in six outings since the beginning of June, will look to bounce back in his next start, which should come against the Mariners at home.