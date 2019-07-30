The Marlins promoted Mesa from High-A Jupiter to Double-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After a two-year layoff from organized baseball while he defected from Cuba, Mesa understandably hasn't posted standout production in his first season in affiliated ball. The 23-year-old managed a lowly 73 wRC+ for the duration of his stay in Jupiter, but the Marlins felt he was deserving of a callup in light of his recent form at the plate over the past month. Since June 30, Mesa submitted a .321/.342/.358 slash line (109 wRC+) while stealing six bases in as many attempts.