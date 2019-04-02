Mesa is opening the year at High-A Jupiter, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

He dealt with a minor hamstring strain in camp, but is expected to be ready for the start of the season. The expectation was that Mesa would be assigned to either High-A or Double-A, and the Marlins will elect to give him a more conservative assignment, albeit to the pitcher-friendly Florida State League.

