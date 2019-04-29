Marlins' Victor Victor Mesa: Quiet start to pro career
Mesa is slashing .225/.250/.238 through 19 games with High-A Jupiter with four RBI and five stolen bases.
The Marlins gave the 22-year-old Cuban a fairly challenging assignment to begin his pro career in North America, and while Mesa isn't yet hitting the ball with any authority -- only one of his 18 hits, a double, has gone for extra bases -- he hasn't appeared completely overmatched, posting a reasonable 3:10 BB:K. He missed most of camp in March with a hamstring injury, so consider this first month his spring training. He remains Miami's top fantasy prospect and should heat up over the summer.
