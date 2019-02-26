Mesa was diagnosed Tuesday with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

It's good news for Mesa, as Grade 1 strains are the least severe and typically carry recovery timetables of around 1-to-2 weeks. Mesa had been a member of the Marlins' big-league camp, but he'll be assigned to the minor-league ranks to complete his rehab. The 22-year-old isn't a serious candidate to crack the Opening Day roster, so the Marlins may just elect to keep him at minor-league camp rather than using him in Grapefruit League games once he's shaken off the hamstring issue.