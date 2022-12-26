The Mets have yet to formally announce Correa's signing after an issue cropped up during the star infielder's physical exam Thursday and Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

According to Heyman, the holdup in making Correa's 12-year, $315 million deal official is concern about the right ankle he had surgically repaired in 2014. The ankle issue is what originally prompted the Giants to back off from signing Correa to a previously agreed-upon 13-year, $350 million deal last week, which allowed the Mets to swoop in and come to terms with the 28-year-old. Though another team could theoretically re-enter negotiations with Correa, both his camp and the Mets are optimistic that a contract will be finalized coming out of the holiday. Assuming Correa ultimately puts pen to paper on a deal, he'll be installed as the Mets' everyday third baseman, allowing Francisco Lindor to continue playing shortstop.