Correa and the Mets are slated to resume contract negotiations soon, Dan Martin of The New York Post reports.

The two sides agreed to hit pause on talks over the holidays but are ready to start things up again now that we've reached the new year. At issue, of course, is the condition of Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, an old injury which was flagged during physicals with the Giants and then the Mets. There seems to be optimism that the Mets and Correa will be able to work something out, although it's far from a guarantee. Hopefully we should have a resolution one way or another this week.