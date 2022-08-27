Bassitt allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over 7.1 innings against the Rockies on Friday. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Bassitt tossed five scoreless frames before running into trouble in the sixth. He gave up three runs that inning and was later charged with one more in the eighth during the Mets' win. Bassitt has gone 4-0 with a 2.29 ERA and a 24:9 K:BB over his last six outings, lowering his season ERA to 3.34 through 24 starts. He's projected to face the Dodgers at home next week.