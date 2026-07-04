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Mets' Christian Scott: Allows two homers in first loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Scott (2-1) took the loss against Atlanta on Friday, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over four innings.

Scott generated 13 swinging strikes on 82 pitches but was burned by two homers. It was more of the same for the 27-year-old, who's surrendered six long balls over his past three outings despite tallying 19 strikeouts across just 13 innings during that stretch. He owns a 3.49 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 60:25 K:BB over 49 frames this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Royals next week.

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