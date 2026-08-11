Mets' Christian Scott: Chased early in no-decision

Scott did not factor into the decision in Monday's 8-5 win over Atlanta, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts over four innings.

Scott was given plenty of run support but was unable to work deep enough to qualify for a win despite throwing a solid 56 of 82 pitches for strikes. It was a bit of a step back after the 27-year-old tossed 11 innings over his previous two starts while exceeding 90 pitches on both occasions, but he's still managed at least six punchouts in five straight contests. He'll take a 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 98:33 K across 78.1 innings this season into a home matchup with the Nationals this weekend.