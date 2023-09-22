Scott posted a 2.47 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and a 29.4 K-BB% in 62 innings across 12 starts for Double-A Binghamton.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound righty put up outstanding numbers while building up to a career-high 87.2 innings, primarily at High-A and Double-A. Scott missed almost four weeks in the second half with an undisclosed injury, but he was able to return Sept. 6 and struck out eight with zero walks in 4.2 innings across two September appearances. He is a little older than the typical Double-A pitching prospect, turning 25 in the first half of next season, but Scott has a legitimate mid-90s fastball and a plus slider. His changeup is a work in progress, but his excellent control could allow his whole arsenal to play up.