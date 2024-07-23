The Mets placed Scott on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a UCL sprain in his right elbow.

The severity of the sprain is not known at this time, but it's an injury that can lead to Tommy John surgery. Even if an operation isn't require, the young right-hander is likely to miss significant time. Scott has not been as sharp since rejoining the Mets' rotation earlier this month, posting a 5.49 ERA and 14:6 K:BB over 19.2 innings covering four starts. Kodai Senga (shoulder) is set to rejoin the rotation later this week, so the Mets could just revert to a standard five-man setup while Scott is out.