Scott is slated to start Friday's game against the Angels in Anaheim.

During his 2026 MLB debut last week against the Twins, Scott recorded just four outs while issuing five walks and hitting another batter, prompting the Mets to option him to Triple-A Syracuse following the start. Scott ended up being recalled Tuesday after Kodai Senga (back) was placed on the injured list, giving the young right-hander a shot at redemption after his rough debut. With Senga on the shelf and with David Peterson (6.53 ERA in 30.1 innings) having gotten off to a poor start to the season, Scott could have a path to sticking around in the rotation on a more permanent basis if he's able to deliver a strong outing against the Angels.