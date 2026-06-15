Mets' Christian Scott: Shelved with hip impingement

The Mets placed Scott on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a right hip impingement.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Scott's hip issue isn't believed to be serious, which should give the right-hander a chance at returning from the IL around when he's first eligible June 27. The loss of Scott will still force the Mets to add two new members to the rotation this week, with Tobias Myers already having been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill one of the openings during Monday's series opener in Cincinnati. Long reliever David Peterson is a candidate to cover Scott's spot in the rotation Tuesday, and Triple-A starters Jack Wenninger and Zach Thornton also loom as potential replacements.