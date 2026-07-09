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Mets' Christian Scott: Silences Royals on Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Scott took a no-decision Wednesday against the Royals, allowing no runs on three hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

Scott cooled down a Royals team that had exploded for 31 runs across their prior two games to Wednesday, scattering three singles over five shutout innings. The 27-year-old right-hander completed five frames for the first time since June 5 in San Diego, though he's still yet to get through six innings in any of his 12 outings on the year thus far. Scott is set to head into the All-Star break with a quality 3.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 65:26 K:BB across 54 innings.

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