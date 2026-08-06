Mets' Christian Scott: Strikes out seven Wednesday

Scott did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

Scott held Cleveland off the board for three innings Wednesday before running into trouble in the fourth, ultimately giving up a run before the Guardians tacked on two more in the fifth. Still, the 27-year-old Scott did a good job limiting the damage. He's now held opponents to three runs or fewer in each of his last seven starts. Overall, Scott's 3-3 on the season with a 3.15 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 92:32 K:BB through 16 outings (74.1 innings) this season. He's tentatively in line to face Atlanta on the road his next time out.