Scott struck out seven batters without walking anyone over four innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Getting the start against a Miami lineup that included plenty of experienced major leaguers like Jon Berti, Avisail Garcia and Trey Mancini, Scott frustrated veterans and younger players alike by pounding the upper portion of the strike zone with a fastball that averaged 96.5 mph, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The only blemish on his line Wednesday was a third-inning solo homer by Jonah Bride.The 24-year-old right-hander finished last season at Double-A Binghamton, posting a 2.47 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 77:8 K:BB over 62 innings, and while he'll begin 2024 at Triple-A Syracuse, another strong performance to begin the season could put Scott in the big-league rotation some time this summer.