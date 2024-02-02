Scott will join big-league camp with the Mets to begin spring training, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

The organization's top pitching prospect is coming off a breakout 2023 season in which he climbed up to Double-A and posted a 2.47 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and dazzling 77:8 K:BB over 12 starts and 62 innings for Binghamton. Scott isn't on the 40-man roster yet after being a fifth-round pick in 2021, but he's still a candidate to bolster the big-league rotation at some point in 2024 if last year's success carries forward into Triple-A.