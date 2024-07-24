Scott plans to rest and rehab the UCL sprain in his right elbow, with the hope of returning later this season, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Scott might still eventually require Tommy John surgery, but it makes sense to try the rest and rehab route first since an operation now or in a couple months would likely knock him out until 2026 either way. The rookie right-hander figures to be sidelined until September even in a best-case scenario.